PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES NEWLY SWORN IN AND ELECTED PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL

Congratulations Mr President,

Congratulations to the newly sworn in and elected President of the Republic of Senegal, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

This election victory is a resounding testimony of the confidence that the people of Senegal have in you.

We look forward to further deepening bilateral ties between our two countries.

Once more. Congratulations Mr President.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.

🇿🇲 🇸🇳