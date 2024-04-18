PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA DROUGHT DISASTER RESPONSE PACE NOT INSPIRING

Lusaka… Thursday April 18, 2024

The effects of El Hino as a result of global warming during the 2023/ 2024 rain season did not occur as a surprise.

The international weather monitoring agencies with state of the art equipment and technology on weather had shared valuable information and or data.

Proactive nations with level headed leadership began to prepare and put in place response measures to insulate their people and countries from adverse effects.

The discussions on global warming is not a new phenomenal, countries, academicians, researchers, environmentalists and many other international organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, FAO, over two decades ago, have been raising alarm on the negative effects of global warming resulting from human’s poor stewardship of the God created environment.

In the response to the drought in Zambia the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema declared the situation as a nation disaster.

Ordinarily such a declaration could have gone in details to provide the response measures that government had drafted to minimize the negative impact on the people’s social economic well-being.

Unfortunately all President Hakainde Hichilema did was the usual rhetorical pronouncements saying no Zambian will starve or die of hunger.

Why did the President assure the nation when he didn’t have the monetary resources to provide relief to the citizens!!!

This is not the first time Zambia is faced with drought, previous Presidents ably responded with the urgency the situation required.

Up to now President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has not offered any relief to the starving citizens except for social media lip services.

President Hakainde Hichilema must quickly come to real terms with the hunger and social economic hardships that the people are facing.

He must provide escalated solutions.

Hunger Zambians will not wait for the President’s international begging bowl to fill, when the country has so many and or endured with God given mineral and natural wealth to tap into in response for a rainy day.

President Hakainde Hichilema must work at the pace that a condition declared a national disaster requires instead of placing Zambian citizens at the back of the international begging nations line.

The people requires immediate solutions not rhetoric and or lamentations from the President.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst