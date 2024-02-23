PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA EXPECTED IN NAMIBIA FOR THE STATE FUNERAL OF DR. HAGE G. GEINGOB, LATE PRESIDENT OF NAMIBIA

23rd February, 2024

President Hakainde is is expected to travel to Namibia Windhoek, Namibia on 24th February, 2024 to attend the State Funeral of Dr. Hage G. Geingob, late President of the Republic of Namibia.

The Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, 24th February 2024 at Independence Stadium with attendance anticipated from foreign Heads of State and Government alongside other invited dignitaries.

The Burial Service will take place on Sunday, 25th February 2024 at Heroes Acre. President Geingob, 82, passed away on 4th February 2024 in Namibia, having served as President of the Republic of Namibia from 2015 until his passing.

Hage Geingob, 82, died while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.

A veteran of the country’s independence struggle, Mr Geingob had been diagnosed with cancer and had revealed the details to the public.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagement.

Diplomatic relations between Zambia and Namibia are historical, dating back to the pre-independence period.