PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS PERFORMED EXTREMELY WELL IN 2 YEARS 8 MONTHS IN POWER- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS PERFORMED EXTREMELY WELL IN 2 YEARS 8 MONTHS IN POWER

22/05/24

The New Dawn Administration under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has performed extremely well in the short time of 2 years 8 months since assuming office.

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi, said this during a phone in program on Oblate Radio Liseli in Mongu yesterday.

One of the campaign promises President Hakainde Hichilema made while in opposition is free education, which he has since fulfilled, resulting in over enrollment as every parent and guardian took their children to school in appreciation of the free education policy.

Mr Kasabi went onto talk about the unprecedented construction of school infrastructure, which is replacing delapidated mud pole structures in all districts of Western Province.

Meanwhile speaking on the same program, Mongu District Vice Chairman Friday Mulele assured the people of Mongu District and indeed the entire Western Province to trust President Hichilema who promises and delivers.

He cited the assurance given by the Head of State that despite the devastating drought which has since been declared a national disaster, no one will die of hunger, as government has put in place, measures to alleviate the hunger situation in Mongu District and indeed the entire province, as well as many other social economic programs to improve citizens’ welfare.

The duo have since appealed to the people of Western Province not to be swayed by polical noise makers who have nothing to offer, except criticizing the President and his New Dawn Administration on anything and everything even that which is of obvious benefit to the citizens.

Statement issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson