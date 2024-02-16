PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LAUNCHES SIX POINT STRATEGY PLAN FOR THE UPND AS HE COMMISSIONS PARTY NATIONAL OFFICE.

LUSAKA – (15.02.24) President Hakainde Hichilema this morning launched a six-point party strategy that will keep the party relevant to Zambians as the country draws towards the 2026 general elections.

And President Hichilema said none of the existing political parties including the recently launched United Kwacha Alliance UKA can unseat the UPND from power owing to the several developmental projects being implemented across the country.

President Hichilema was speaking when he addressed several UPND members which included party and Republican Vice-President Mutale Nalumango at the official opening of the Amderson Kambela Mazoka house which serves as the party national secretariat in Lusaka today.

While commending the party’s National Manangement Committe and other Management Committees nattionwide,the President directed Secretary General, Batuka Imenda to immediately implement the six point strategic plan necessary in winning the 2026 elections.

He said there is a need to reorganize party structures across the nation and added that he expects all Provincial structures to be well organised by April 2024.

He further urged the party hierarchy to put up a deliberate program aimed at mobilising and growing the party through recruitment of new members.

The Head of State said the new members should be encouraged to acquire National Registration Cards with the assistance of the party in order to form the basis of the huge electoral college that would retain the UPND into office.

He further directed the party hierarchy to ensure thag all members acquire voters cards during the ongoing continous voter registration.

While acknowledging the important work the publicity department has done in maintaining the visibility of the party during opposition days and now, Mr Hichilema called for sustained and improved messaging to the public in order to enhance the growth of the party and government programs as he challenged the party media team and ordinary members to improve on their messaging strategy.

He wondered why members of the UPND are failing to outline the achievements of the UPND in the last two years such as recruitments of teachers, health workers, increased CDF, free education, no cadresim, reintroduction of student’s meal allowances, freedom of speech and association among many other major achievements of the party.

The Head of State has called on the general members of the party to go on a national mobilizing agenda in order to grow the party.

The Head of State also received defectors which included immediate former opposition Socialist Party Spokesperson and High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Frank Bwalya, former First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Mission in Washington and opposition Christian Democratic Party deputy Secretary General Cosmas Chileshe, PF Munali 2021 parliamentary aspiring candidate Patrick Samwimbila as well Jairos Zulu from the MMD.

The President has further revealed that he will soon launch a UPND community day on which all UPND Members of Parliament, Councilors and Mayors as well as members across the nation will be required to put on their party regalia and engage in community services such as cleaning markets, bus stations among other public facilities.

” We will continue working from the dictates of the United Party for National Development (UPND) on which we were ushered into public office. Some people are saying we have forgotten the party. How can we forget the vehicle that made us who we are today”, President Hichilema laughed off.

Urging the UPND members to remain focused, Mr Hichilema said he was fully aware of the happenings in the country, stressing the need for continous recruitment of new members to the party as he encouraged party members to resist the urge to be duped by negative people.

And UPND and Republican Vice-President Mutale Nalumango reminded those who were trying to blame the UPND for the current economic challenges to be wary of the fact that the country’s economy was in Intensive Care Unit-ICU-when the party took over public office in 2021.

Mrs Nalumango encouraged UPND members to be part of those championing a positive agenda, adding that there was no second chance for those championing the “Alebwelelapo” agenda.

And Secretary General Batuke Imenda revealed that the party had acquired office space in most Provincial centres in order to ease the management of the party and its structures.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM