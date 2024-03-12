President Hakainde Hichilema Misled:

‘Advisors mostly misled President HH on ECL’

The UPND has only two great weaknesses, the first is underestimating opponents and the other is failure to understand timing.

In politics there is always a window period in which to use opportunity, once that window period is gone the opponent becomes powerful and attracts attention or people’s sympathy, and when that happens, you lose control as President or government; that is the case with Edgar Chagwa Lungu. President Hakainde Hichilema has lost his time to sort out Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Those who have seen the Game of Thrones can ask these few questions to relate the situation to President Hakainde Hichilema’s weaknesses; Who made the stupidest mistake on Game of Thrones?

✓Probably the worst was Daenerys not attacking King’s Landing immediately after arriving in Westeros.

✓But it wasn’t Daenerys’ mistake; she wanted to attack King’s Landing straightaway. The mistake was listening to the idiotic counsel from her advisor’s, namely Tyrion.

✓At the time, she was still naïve and trusting of the people around her. So instead, she followed Tyrion’s advice and attacked Casterly Rock, which had no strategic value whatsoever. ✓She lost all momentum and whatever advantages she had.

Daenerys was at her strongest at that moment, everything was intact, her Dothraki horde, the Unsullied, the Second Sons, her three dragons, plus an immense fleet of ships. She also had the Tyrells, Martells, and Greyjoys on her side. King’s Landing had no defense against her. Her dragons would have free reign, no scorpions, no Golden Company, no Euron and his fleet, and Missandei wasn’t a hostage. More importantly, Daenerys wasn’t the “Mad Queen” yet. She would have spared the people of King’s Landing.

With the Unsullied and the Dothraki facing the gates of King’s Landing, and her fleet in Blackwater Bay, she would have held all the cards, Cersei would have been screwed. Daenerys didn’t need siege weapons, not with her dragons, they would have taken out the gates and the walls unopposed. Or she could have just blockade the city, but Daenerys wouldn’t have that kind of patience.

After taking King’s Landing, Daenerys could then concentrate on the Night King and his army. Jon’s idiotic trek north of the Wall to capture a wight would have been averted, and consequently Viserion wouldn’t have been killed. The Night King would have been stuck north of the Wall, without the aid of Viserion. Otherwise so much tragedy and suffering would have been avoided.

Instead of wasting time on Bowman Lusambo, Ronald Chitotela, Chitalu Chilufya etc, President Hakainde Hichilema or UPND government should have gone straight for Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the fight corruption or inhumane activities could have been done by now. So far the ACC, DEC, Police etc have nothing to use against former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu because they lost the window period due to President Hakainde Hichilema’s slowness.

President Hakainde Hichilema lost those fights when he lost timing and when he underestimated his opponent.

As things stands the UPND government and President Hakainde Hichilema will keep being rhetorical until 2026.

