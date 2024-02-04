PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MOURNS HIS NAMIBIAN COUNTERPART

He writes below…

Fellow citizens,

It is with utmost sadness and regret that we receive the news of the passing of His Excellency President Dr. Hage G Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, who died this morning in Windhoek, Namibia.

We have lost a true friend, a liberation icon, a distinguished diplomat, a senior African Statesman, and an elder brother, and at this time, our thoughts and prayers are with his widow, Madame Monica Geingos, and family, the Namibian people, and the entire African Continent.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Hakainde Hichiliema,

President of the Republic of Zambia