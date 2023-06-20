PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO TRAVEL TO RWANDA AND FRANCE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of Rwanda from 20th to 21st June 2023, at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

The President will also travel to Paris, France to participate at the Summit for a New Financing Pact, which is being hosted by His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France from 22nd to 23rd June 2023.

The visit to Rwanda comes in response to an invitation from President Kagame, and aims to reinforce bilateral relations between Zambia and Rwanda, while fostering partnerships for development and cooperation.

It serves as a reciprocal gesture following President Kagame’s State Visit to Zambia in April 2022, highlighting the enduring strategic partnership anchored on shared values and mutual respect.

Among the engagements lined up is the President’s participation in the inclusive FinTech Forum, whilst in Kigali, where President Hichilema and President Kagame will deliver keynote speeches.

The forum will provide a platform to promote an “all Africa” approach, centering on the creation of harmonised and unified policies, by building bridges, encouraging the movement of skills and services across borders, and facilitating the seamless integration of African economies.

Furthermore, President Hichilema, in his capacity as the new Chairman of COMESA, will discuss priorities and initiatives he wishes to advance within the organisation.

On Thursday, 22nd June, 2023, President Hichilema is scheduled to participate at the Summit for a New Financing Pact in Paris, which has been convened to consider viable financing mechanisms that will guarantee developing countries access to international markets and concessional financing.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to address key issues such as the reform of multilateral development banks, sovereign debt matters, innovative financing, international taxes and special drawing rights.

On the margins of the Summit, President Hichilema, alongside the Heads of State of Brazil, Barbados, and Egypt, will participate in the High Level Segment on “Climate and Poverty”, where he will be expected to deliver a statement. The President is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on matters of mutual interest.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.

