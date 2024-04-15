PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WALKING THE TALK – Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WALKING THE TALK

15/4/24

President Hakainde Hichilema is indeed a visionary leader with a heart for the people, especially in far flung rural areas like Western Province.

Since ascending to the highest office in the land almost three years ago, the Republican President has worked tirelessly to fulfil his campaign promises, in an effort to improve citizens’ welfare.

Featuring on Radio Lyambai in Mongu Western Province over the weekend, the UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Mr Max Kasabi said President Hichilema must be commended by all the citizens for the progressive policies his government is implementing such as Free Education Policy and the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF) among many others.

” The Free Education Policy is a great milestone for this country, as education apart from being an equalizer is also a gateway to success for the future.

Today every parent and guardian is happy with the Republican President for this progressive policy, which has enabled many children whose parents previously could not afford school fees access quality education, especially in rural areas like Western Province “

The UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman further observed that mud pole thatched roof structures were being demolished and replaced with modern durable school infrastructure while entirely new schools were being constructed to cater for the growing numbers of learners.

“Meanwhile we extend our gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration for the twenty two secondary schools allocated to Western Province in partnership with World Bank.

It’s for these reasons we urge the people of Western Province not to be swayed by the opposition who are hell bent on criticizing and spreading falsehoods anchored on malice and ill will against government” he concluded.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.