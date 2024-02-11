PRESIDENT HAKAINDE URGES PEOPLE OF WESTERN PROVINCE TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT.

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the people of Western Province to work with his government so that they can develop the province together.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the people in Mongu this morning, President Hichilema reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, over 200 Patriotic Front and Socialist Party members in Mongu have defected to join the ruling UPND citing poor leadership and a lack of direction in the two parties.

And in Limulunga, about 100 members have defected from the Socialist Party and PF to join the the governing UPND.

The defectors say they have been prompted to dump their respective parties by President Hakainde Hichilema’s exemplary leadership which is steering the nation in the right direction.

Welcoming the defectors, UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda commended the new members for joining the ruling party describing it as a wise decision.

And Ms. Imenda has told the people of Western Province that President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment to key government positions of people hailing from there, demonstrates that the head of state loves and means well for the region.

The ruling party’s deputy chief executive officer cited the appointment Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti and Finance minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane among others to key government portfolios.

TF