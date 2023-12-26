President Hakainde’s Failure To Fire Stanley Kakubo Confirms He Is A Very Weak Leader- Harry Kalaba

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

President Hakainde’s Failure To Fire Stanley Kakubo Confirms He Is A Very Weak Leader

LUSAKA – Dec 26 – This evening’s statement announcing that President Hichilema has accepted the resignation of former foreign affairs Minister, Stanley Kakubo, is a sad reality confirming that the President is a very weak leader who is failing to accept that there is grand corruption in his Government.



As Citizens First, we hold the view that asking Kakubo to resign instead of firing him in the face of glaring corruption allegations, is a ploy by the Head of State to shield the disgraced former minister from investigations by the law enforcement agencies.



This development has not come as a surprise to us because instead of the law enforcement agencies summoning Kakubo, we have credible information suggesting that it was in fact President Hichilema who summoned his right-hand man to a meeting at his private residence.



Zambians know that when there are serious allegations levelled against any minister or any presidential appointee, it’s the law enforcement agencies that investigates and gather the facts that are later submitted to the Head of State for appropriate action. We were therefore shocked that instead of letting the law enforcement agencies do their job, Mr. Hichilema was quick to cut the process and invite Kakubo for a private discussion. This is besides the fact that Mr Hichilema knew the facts much earlier and at the time when his ministers corrupt practices were brought out he opted to explain it away as a calendar pick up mission wether that was the code name of the operation is something that only he and the former minister can explain.



Clearly, the President is both the jury and the judge in this matter as his defiant actions seem to suggest that he doesn’t need independent security wings to carry out their constitutional mandate.



We would like to commend the Chinese whistle blower for bringing the Kakubo rot into the public domain and we wish to urge the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Revenue Authority not to be swayed by this image laundering exercise but they should take up this matter seriously and investigate it, it should not just end at the ill calculated resignation.



If the investigative agencies are not allowed to probe this matter further, the action will justify why the President failed to fire Kakubo and as citizens of Zambia, we will be left with no choice but to believe that Mr. Hakainde is scared of getting implicated.



It is this weak posture by Mr. Hichilema that further explains why the economy is in such a mess because he lacks the courage to make tough decisions that he feels will disadvantage his friends and sponsors.



The CF is presenting itself as a credible alternative in the strength of integrity, serious fight against corruption and ensuring that Zambians are given an opportunity to participate in the running of their economy as active participants and beneficiaries.

Issued By:

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First