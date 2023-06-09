President HH Among 7 Heads To Visit Putin, Zelensky On Peace Mission Next Week

HICHILEMA AMONG 7 HEADS TO VISIT PUTIN, ZELENSKY ON PEACE MISSION NEXT WEEK

President Hakainde Hichilema will next week be among the seven African heads of states to meet Russian President Vladmir Putin and his Ukrainian opponent Vladmir Zelensky to present a road map of peace.

According to Russia’s RT network, the members of the African peace initiative will travel to see leaders of the warring parties, the news organisation quoted the Brazzaville Foundation, an NGO as announcing the visit.

“The seven-member delegation is scheduled to be in Kiev on June 16 where they will meet President Vladimir Zelensky, the NGO said. The group will then be received by Russian president Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on June 17, it stated.

Heads of state from South Africa, Comoros, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Senegal, Zambia, and Egypt are leading the peace effort.

The African leaders held discussions earlier this week to explore ways of bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine and agreed to visit both Moscow and Kiev in mid-June. They also put their respective foreign ministers in charge of finalizing the elements of a potential roadmap to peace.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday…