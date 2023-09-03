President HH And Friends Practicing Daylight ‘banditry’ Of National Resources- Jackson Silavwe

PRESIDENT HH AND FRIENDS PRACTICING DAYLIGHT ‘BANDITRY’ OF NATIONAL RESOURCES.

Issued: 02/09/2023

News that President Hakainde Hichilema and his co-accused persons will be paid K6.4 million each by the attorney general in the treason case is nothing but white collar plunder of national resources by those wielding state power.

It is extremely nauseating that our HUMBLE Republican President and his friends can stoop so low soas to collect money from the state they are HEADING and LEADING when the majority of our people are suffering and complaining about the high cost of living and doing business.

This is a strong indication that something is seriously amiss with President Hichilema and the UPND’s leadership of the country. This is nothing but broad day light banditry of national resources justified by law. This is below par leadership and extremely reckless.

In white collar plunder of national resources such as being witnessed, individuals with state power hide in state processes to access as much public money as possible to satisfy their perceived grievances. Zambia is being looted by the President and his friends using the law and they must be stopped.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.