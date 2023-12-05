PRESIDENT HH AND UPND MUST STOP SEGREGATING GOVNT OFFICERS BASED ON TRIBE-Jackson Silavwe

PRESIDENT HH AND UPND MUST STOP SEGREGATING GOVERNMENT OFFICERS BASED ON TRIBE OR PREVIOUS APPOINTING AUTHORITY.

5th December, 2023

We have received numerous reports of senior civil servants across all the government ministries who have been sent on unsolicited leave based on their perceived political affiliations.

0ver 400 directors from ministries and state owned enterprises (SOE’s) have been sidelined in the on going UPND purge of senior government officials and former diplomats.

Senior professional diplomats who once served the country in various foreign missions have not had their personal household belongings brought back home. Making their lives extremely hard.

We understand that President Hakainde Hichilema reserves the constitutional right to chose his own team. However, he has no constitutional right to segregate a Zambian based on tribe or the previous appointing authority.

We challenge Government to state and clarify the following in national interest?

1. How many civil servants in the diplomatic service have been recalled and their basic personal goods not repatriated?

2. How many senior civil servants across ministries have been sent on unsolicited leave or pending reassignment but still drawing salaries?

3. How many police officers have been sent on forced leave since 2021 up to date?

4. How many journalists have been sent on forced leave at the state owned media houses, both print and electronic?

5. How many senior police officers and government officials have had their salaries downgraded without any proper explanation?

We urge President Hichilema and his administration to promptly reassign the affected officers and have their personal household belongings brought home as per conditions of service.

To punish a Zambian simply because of their tribe or perceived political affiliation is barbaric and against Christian values the President is sworn to promote and safeguard.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ