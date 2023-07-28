President HH has appointed UPND Freedom Fighter Percy Chanda as Zambia’s new High Commissioner to India

His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema writes…



It was an honour to swear in Mr. Percy Chanda as our High Commissioner designate to India 🇮🇳 and Mrs Winnie Chibesakunda as Ambassador designate to the Federal Republic of Germany 🇩🇪.



India and Germany are leading economies in many sectors from which we can learn a lot through joint public-private business ventures.



We urged the sworn officers to look for opportunities for the Zambian products as well as investments in value addition for our raw materials.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲