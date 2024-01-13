President HH Has Approved The Evacuation Of PF Member Kambwili For Specialised Treatment Abroad

MOH CONFIRMS: KAMBWILI TO BE EVACUATED

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has approved the evacuation of opposition Patriotic Front member CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI for specialised treatment abroad.

Health Minister SYLVIA MASEBO says President HICHILEMA has instructed the Ministry of Health to evacuate Mr. KAMBWILI after he was briefed that the former Information Minister is not well.

Ms. MASEBO says the Ministry of Health is working with the family of Mr. KAMBWILI on the evacuation process.

She however could not give more details on where Mr KAMBWILI will be evacuated to.

The Minister said this in an interview with journalists in Lusaka this afternoon.