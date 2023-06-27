PRESIDENT HH HAS CHANGED THE FACE OF ZAMBIA THROUGH CDF- HON. CHITOTELA

Pambeshi Law maker Hon. Chitotela Praises President HH on CDF

Hon. Ronald Chitotela, MP

27/06/2023

FOUR CDF PROJECTS HANDED OVER TO THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION IN PAMBASHE CONSTITUENCY.

Four Projects under the Pambashe Constituency Development Fund (CDF) have officially been handed over to the Ministry of Education in Pambashe Constituency.

The handed over Projects include; a 3 bedroomed staff house at Poosa Primary School in Kabanse Ward, which was constructed at a total cost of K405,000.

In Filenge Ward, a 1*3 Classroom block at Kuyumba primary school constructed at a total cost of K550,000 has also been handed over.

The other project handed over is a 2 bedroomed staff house and a 1*2 classroom block at constructed at the cost of K619,111.40 at Chikoti village in Pambashe ward, which is a new school.

The colourful event that was characterized with dances, singing and poetry by scores of Pambashe residents was graced by Kawambwa District Commissioner Godfrey Chilambwe, who commended government for taking development to the district.

Mr. Chilambwe said the massive execution of projects currently being undertaken in the district is a clear demonstration of governments commitment to ensuring that the lives of the people are improved.

Mr. Chilambwe stated that the Constituency Development Fund is aimed at benefiting everyone, regardless of their political affiliation or tribe, adding that the New Dawn government wants no one to remain behind in national development.

The District Commissioner urged parents in the Constituency to take advantage of government’s free education policy by enrolling their children in school as this was the only way to curb the high illiteracy levels in the district.

He urged women, men and youths to massively apply for the Constituency Development Fund grants, skills bursaries, secondary boarding bursaries and loans as this was the only way the community was going to complement governments position in empowering the people and meeting the basic needs of every Zambian in order to create a conducive environment for Zambia to become a prosperous middle income nation by 2030.

And Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela has commended government for increasing the Constituency Development Fund and for the developmental projects that are being implemented in the Constituency.

Hon. Chitotela cited the construction of the maternity annex and water reticulation system at Chitotela Rural Health Centre, improved water reticulation system at Chimpempe Mission Secondary School, the construction of a maternity annex at Kabanda rural health centre, construction of a staff house at Chansenga Primary School and the construction of a 1*3 Classroom block at Kuyumba primary school.

Other massive developmental projects cited in the constituency are the construction of a 1*2 classroom block and 2 bedroomed staff house at Chikoti village.

The Pambashe lawmaker stated that there is need for stakeholders to unite and work together and foster national development in the Constituency without political interference.

He urged the Ward Development Committees (WDC) to serve the community and desist from hindering the communities to access the funds adding that CDF was meant to benefit and uplift the living standards of the people.

Mr. Chitotela further urged people in his Constituency apply for the CDF grants and loans that government has brought for them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Chief Kabanda of the Chishinga people has commended government under the able leadership of His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for the many developmental programs that are visible in the district.

Chief Kabanda said government is bringing in alot of developmental projects in the Constituency and it was left to the people to jump on the wagon and embrace the development agenda.

He said many schools are being constructed in the Constituency hence the need for parents to desist from denying their children the opportunity to acquire education, adding that it was going to be shameful for his subjects to ignore education when government has brought in the free education policy.

He further warned his subjects that were in the habit of marrying off their children to stop the practice adding that any parent found wanting would be severely punished.