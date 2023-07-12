PRESIDENT HH MOURNS PASSING OF ZAMBIAN POLICE OFFICER DEPLOYED TO MOZAMBIQUE

A POLICE officer deployed to the SADC mission in Mozambique has died in a road traffic accident which happened in Cabo Delgado Province.

And President Hichilema said he has learnt with deep sadness, the passing on of Chief Inspector Evans Siame, a Zambia Police Service Officer deployed to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

In a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka,

Chief Inspector Siame died in a road traffic accident on Saturday, 8th July, 2023 in Cabo Delgado Province of the Republic of Mozambique.

Mr Hamasaka said Chief Inspector Siame was among the five police officers deployed from Zambia to SAMIM to support the transition from the Rapid Deployment Force to the Multidimensional Force.

He said President Hichilema has described the death of the officer as a tragic loss to the nation.

“The President has expressed heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia, to the family, friends and colleagues of Chief Inspector Siame,” he said.