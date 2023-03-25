PRESIDENT HH MUST RESTATE THAT HIS GOVT DOESN’T SUPPORT LGBTQ DURING US VICE PRESIDENT’S VISIT TO ZAMBIA – MUNDUBILE

…says he should also make our position known during the Democraticy Summit.

Lusaka – Saturday, 25 March 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has questioned the interactions which will occur between the Zambian Government and US Vice President Kamara Harris once she lands in the country.

Speaking at a Media briefing yesterday, Hon Mundubile said the two countries have different beliefs and have in the recent past had contrasting stance on LGBTQ and Relations with Russia and China.

And Hon Mundubile said President Hakainde Hichilema must restate his position that his Government does not support LGBTQ during the Kamara Harris Visit and Democracy Summit.

“We want you to make it clear whether you will restate this position when the visits of US Vice President Kamara Harris and also that during that Conference you will ensure that you make our position known. Especially that you are co hosting with countries that espouse these Liberal policies,” he said.

He said believing that President Hichilema will maintain his position on LGBT, America will likely withdraw support.

Hon Mundubile said it was high time the country started looking for alternatives to the support withdrawn as a result of our principled position and stand on those two item

He has accused the UPND of avoiding floor of the house in the National Assembly to discuss about the visit of Kamara haris and Democracy Summit.

“Our expectation as Zambians was that there was going to be a Ministerial statement to tell the Zambian people about this high level visit by the US Veep. it was surprising for Members of Parliament of the UPND deciding to talk about the Summit in the media centre amongst themselves and not on the floor of the house.

