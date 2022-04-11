EEP President Chilufya Tayali

HE ENJOYED FREEDOM OF SPEECH DURING PRESIDENT LUNGU’S RULE BUT HE WANTS TO JAIL ALL THOSE TALKING ABOUT HIS DECEPTION AND FAILURES

=================

All of a sudden I am receiving messages and comments advising me not to speak for my own good and my family. Since when is speaking on governance issues became #risking ones life and that of his/her family.

President Hichilema promised to give us our #freedoms, but within 7 months he has become a #dictator. YES, WE ARE IN A DICTATORSHIP.

What is wrong in speaking out for any citizen, including men in uniform, when they are going without salaries and denied full allowances as promised by the President himself?

Some people are being detained without charges while the police are fishing around to find something implicating just so that, they keep quiet.

You have pressed a wrong button on me, because I am not scared of going to prison (or death itself) for speaking out the truth and fighting for justice.

20:00hrs, I will be talking about the corruption of the UPND which is worse than that of the PF.

In general this Govt is far worse than the PF, so far, and Zambians are suffering as the result the corruption and bad leadership of one whom the electorates thought is a Messiah.

Make a date with me at 20:00hrs.