President HH Reflects on 27 Years of Mayoba Ranch and Encourages National Development

In a recent visit to the Mayoba Ranch in Zimba District, Southern Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema reflected on their 27-year journey with the asset. The presidential couple took a moment to appreciate the ranch’s growth since its inception, emphasizing the values of patience, hard work, and dedication that have contributed to personal, family, and national development.

The President shared the sentimental connection they hold with Mayoba Ranch, noting that they began managing the ranch as a young couple. During their visit, the First Lady actively engaged in harvesting wild okra (Delele), a tradition they have enjoyed since the ranch’s establishment.

Expressing admiration for fellow citizens who have embraced self-employment and food cultivation, President Hichilema highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for such initiatives. He urged individuals and the nation as a whole to stay focused on their goals while actively participating in constructive debates that contribute to Zambia’s economic stability.

President Hichilema conveyed a message of optimism, emphasizing that Zambia’s journey to economic stability is a gradual process that requires collective effort.

Hakainde Hichilema writes:

Earlier today, we took time to check on our Mayoba Ranch in Zimba District of Southern Zambia.

We have been on this asset for 27 years now, and we started running it when we were just a young couple with the First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema.

The First Lady also plucked some delicious wild okra (Delele) and we have been enjoying this relish since inception.

Having been on this ranch for 27 years, we came to appreciate the fact that patience, hard work, and more work lead to personal, family, and national development.

We continue being impressed with our fellow citizens who have escalated their desire to venture into self employment, growing food for themselves while as government we continue playing our role of creating a conducive environment for all.

Let’s remain focused as individuals and as a nation, while engaging in health debates that Zambia will surely realise its dream of becoming economically stable. It is one step at a time.

May God bless every hand working hard out there.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia