HICHILEMA SUMMONS KAKUBO OVER USD200 000



By Correspondent

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has summoned his Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister, Sternly Kakubo to explain the allegations leveled against him over the money he collected from a Chinese Mining firm.

According to sources close to Kakubo’s activities, President Hichilema is broken over the video circulating on social media of Kakubo getting money from a Chinese.

It is alleged that Kakubo also collected a Mercedes Benz X Class ADE6952ZM as part of the payment for a transaction.

However, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has wondered why President Hichilema has summoned Kakubo instead of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) or the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

KAKUBO IN FRESH SCANDAL

…video and documents show he collected $200,000 and a luxury car from a Chinese national…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo is in a new scandal.

He received $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District.

Kakubo of NRC 235416/68/1 received the money from Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Ltd.of Kitwe.

Kakubo also signed proof of receipt of the money.

A short video was also taken as he was collecting the money.

On Easter holidays of April 2022, Kakubo was seen leaving Sinoma Cement premises.

After the pictures emerged of him leaving with a noticeably heavy parcel, he claimed it was a calendar and diary he had collected from Sinoma. He couldn’t explain why he was collecting calendars four months after they were distributed.