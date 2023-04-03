President HH Swears In 19 Judges Designated To High Court, Constitutional Court And Court Of Appeal

HH SWEARS IN 19 JUDGES

President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in 19 Judges to the High Court, Constitutional Court and Supreme Court.

The Sworn in consist of 8 Women and Deputy Auditor General.

Meanwhile the President has called on the sworn in officials to work diligently and serve the people.

The President has observed that cases take too long to be disposed.

He has called for passing timely judgement with fairness.

And President Hichilema has called on sworn in diplomatic figures who will carry out work in other countries to work to the best interest of the people.

The swearing in Ceremony was held at State House, Monday.

📷ZNBC