Comrades!
By: Innocent Phiri (IP)
1. Two things I have for now picked from the Presser of my President Mr. HH, it is NOT true that the two live bullets that claimed two lives namely State prosecutor Nsama Nsama & Kaunda a UPND cadre were solemnly targeted at him. This is because the UPND leader then was not even any nearby where that incident took place from.
The shooting happened right behind the NPA building at the canteen while Kaunda was shot from.
But if at all it is true that the two bullets were aimed at him directly then I also have the rights to claim that I survived the same two live bullets and I can easily say that they were aimed at me.
I say this because I was the only Journalist at a time who arrived on time to cover the fracas that resulted from a protest by the UPND cadres in an effort to prevent President Hichilema from appearing before the police for questioning. In an attempted to disperse the crowd police foolishly fired live bullets of which I was on the middle of all this but of course my President HH was not even nearby.
2. A Press Conference is meant for Journalists to have a lime light in asking questions therefore, it is disappointing to see the President talking for more than three hours while the owners of the event are only accorded 15minutes.
I’m very sure the former lecturer in Journalism & Media Mr. Clayson Hamasaka who is serving as Communications Specialist together with his former students among them Cde Brian Mwiinga & Cde Fredrick Misebezi can be courageous enough to help the President Understand the difference between a Press Conference and SONA.
3. An end of year Press conference doesn’t restrict questions for it is has to be a compilation of all the burning issues of the year, hence it was totally wrong for the President to only only demand questions around what he described as the subject of the day. That was not an end of year Press conference at least from the little knowledge I have accquired in Media.
Never the less,
4. The moment I heard the President systematically but interfering into the works of a Director of programs which was being carried out by Cde Thabo Kawana PS Information as to why he was allowing the media Personnel to ask questions away from what he had talked about, something clicked my mind that this Presser is merely a show biz which has been called upon in order for the Public to see the signing into an ATI bill into law. In my view this was the main purpose of this Conference.
5. I find it very difficulty to believe in an answer given by someone who talks almost for 20minutes to response to a simple question.
Why shouldn’t the Public or we the journalists believe when our Citizen number one speaks unless the Veep or Secretary to cabinet comes in to clarify what the their Boss has said, how by way the protocol demands that when your Boss speaks no junior leader can speaks.
What I saw today was that for the first time the Veep and SC were invited to the part to clarify the position of our Boss the President issues around the acting presidency tittle.
Ooh my Africa!!!
#IP
#Journalist & Broadcaster
It’s the President who had information to tell the nation through presser. The journalists didn’t go there to talk but to listen and ask questions. The questions shouldn’t be too long. They should be short and to the point.
Just stop tribalism government.
Did Edgar lungu allowed questions? did you write this nosense?
You have rightly put it that what you have said is your opinion but don’t forget that other people have also their own opinion and you can’t impose yours on them. If you don’t understand the issue of bullets, then you should have asked for clarity, otherwise the President knows what he is talking about. May be we can use the word target, the target was HH and those shootings were done to cause as much confusion as possible so that in the end, the shooting of the target amid confusion could be justified. It’s also my opinion and that’s how I understand it. The bullet which was directly meant for HH was not fired, Hon. Tayali saved the situation, had he not come out of the vehicle, the officer was going to shoot and kill HH. But the way you talk, muoneka monga ka jealous kalipo. Even if the President has already spoken, if it it’s his wish that the Vice President, a Cabinet Minister, PS or DC can come speak to clarify a certain issue or issues and there is no harm with that. It’s also interesting to note that the President was talking and you were busy counting hours, what is your problem if the President speaks longer than journalists? Go to China, North Korea, journalists are not even given chance to ask questions after a presser like the one we had. Don’t create issues out of nothing.
Hehehehe this journalist went with a preconceived mindset and not to listen to anything. The problem with our journalists of nowadays is that they are not that knowledgeable. They are too blank just like this journalist. They listen to opposition leaders and take what they say as gospel truth . Most of them fail to ask relevant questions to the president rendering themselves irrelevant. The president is like 50 years ahead in the head and these journalist fail to understand that.. Shame. So this journalist sounds like a cadre of some political party or a zero.