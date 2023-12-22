Comrades!

By: Innocent Phiri (IP)

1. Two things I have for now picked from the Presser of my President Mr. HH, it is NOT true that the two live bullets that claimed two lives namely State prosecutor Nsama Nsama & Kaunda a UPND cadre were solemnly targeted at him. This is because the UPND leader then was not even any nearby where that incident took place from.

The shooting happened right behind the NPA building at the canteen while Kaunda was shot from.

But if at all it is true that the two bullets were aimed at him directly then I also have the rights to claim that I survived the same two live bullets and I can easily say that they were aimed at me.

I say this because I was the only Journalist at a time who arrived on time to cover the fracas that resulted from a protest by the UPND cadres in an effort to prevent President Hichilema from appearing before the police for questioning. In an attempted to disperse the crowd police foolishly fired live bullets of which I was on the middle of all this but of course my President HH was not even nearby.

2. A Press Conference is meant for Journalists to have a lime light in asking questions therefore, it is disappointing to see the President talking for more than three hours while the owners of the event are only accorded 15minutes.

I’m very sure the former lecturer in Journalism & Media Mr. Clayson Hamasaka who is serving as Communications Specialist together with his former students among them Cde Brian Mwiinga & Cde Fredrick Misebezi can be courageous enough to help the President Understand the difference between a Press Conference and SONA.

3. An end of year Press conference doesn’t restrict questions for it is has to be a compilation of all the burning issues of the year, hence it was totally wrong for the President to only only demand questions around what he described as the subject of the day. That was not an end of year Press conference at least from the little knowledge I have accquired in Media.

Never the less,

4. The moment I heard the President systematically but interfering into the works of a Director of programs which was being carried out by Cde Thabo Kawana PS Information as to why he was allowing the media Personnel to ask questions away from what he had talked about, something clicked my mind that this Presser is merely a show biz which has been called upon in order for the Public to see the signing into an ATI bill into law. In my view this was the main purpose of this Conference.

5. I find it very difficulty to believe in an answer given by someone who talks almost for 20minutes to response to a simple question.

Why shouldn’t the Public or we the journalists believe when our Citizen number one speaks unless the Veep or Secretary to cabinet comes in to clarify what the their Boss has said, how by way the protocol demands that when your Boss speaks no junior leader can speaks.

What I saw today was that for the first time the Veep and SC were invited to the part to clarify the position of our Boss the President issues around the acting presidency tittle.

Ooh my Africa!!!

#IP

#Journalist & Broadcaster