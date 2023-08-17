PRESIDENT HH TO ASSUME CHAIRMANSHIP OF SADC ORGAN FOR POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY

PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO ASSUME CHAIRMANSHIP OF SADC ORGAN FOR POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY COOPERATION AT THE 43RD ORDINARY SUMMIT OF SADC HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT IN LUANDA, ANGOLA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will attend the 43rd Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government from 16th to 17th August, 2023, in Luanda, Angola.

The Summit, which is being hosted by His Excellency Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, will be convened under the theme “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialization of the SADC Region”.

During this annual regional Summit, President Hichilema will assume the Chair of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, taking over from His Excellency Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

Zambia’s assumption of the Chairmanship holds immense benefits for both the Nation and the broader SADC community. It elevates Zambia’s international standing, positioning the nation as a force for positive change and a beacon of regional leadership. Furthermore, the pursuit of peace and security under President Hichilema’s guidance will catalyse economic growth, enable social development, and reinforce the SADC region’s commitment to collaboration and cohesiveness.

Ahead of the 43rd Ordinary Summit will be the Organ Troika Summit on 16th August, 2023.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with regional leaders on the margins of the Summit. The SADC Summit is expected to review progress on the implementation of the SADC regional integration agenda as outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which seeks to promote a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, and middle-to-high income industrialised bloc.

The 43rd Ordinary Summit was preceded by the meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers which took place on 13th and 14th August, 2023.

President Hichilema has continually championed Zambia’s commitment to fostering increased trade and investment with SADC Member States. Central to this vision is the critical role of peace and security in advancing the much-needed social and economic progress across the region. Aligning perfectly with the Government’s Economic Transformation Agenda, this year’s summit theme resonates powerfully, as it underpins the imperative of forging robust partnerships to expedite sustainable economic development.

To this end, President Hichilema’s participation in the SADC Summit is poised to reaffirm Zambia’s historical prominence in the region, bolstering the collective welfare of the People of Zambia and the extended SADC family.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Lusaka immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka🇿🇲

16th August, 2023