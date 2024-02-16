PRESIDENT HH TOASTS KAYO VICTORY AS HE THANKS ELECTORATE

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed gratitude to the electorate in Kayo ward for voting for UPND candidate Alwisho Christopher in yesterday’s by-election.

Alwisho Christopher emerged victorious after garnering 1050 votes against his closest rival of the Socialist Party, who polled 476 votes.

Delivering the message on behalf of President Hichilema, Mines and Mineral Development minister, Paul Kabuswe told the residents that the head of state was excited about the victory and thankful to the electorate for their support for the ruling party’s candidate.

Speaking at the same occasion, Small and Medium Enterprise Development minister Elias Mubanga also thanked the party structures for turning up in large numbers to support the UPND candidate.

Mr. Mubanga said the support rendered is indicative of the fulfilment of the promises the UPND made to the people.

Meanwhile, Energy minister Peter Kapala assured the people of Mwansabombwe of government’s fulfilment of all the promises they made prior to the election.

Mr. Kapala said that the ruling party will reciprocate the residents’ goodwill by making sure that it walks the talk.

And Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu welcomed everyone who voted for and against the UPND candidate to work with the governing party.

Mr. Nkandu said it is now time to put politics aside and work together to bring development to the people of Kayo ward.