President HH will tomorrow travel to Swakopmund, Namibia to participate in the Swakopmund International Trade Expo

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE PARTICIPATION BY MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA IN THE SWAKOPMUND INTERNATIONAL TRADE EXPO IN NAMIBIA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will participate in the Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAiTEX) scheduled for 12th to 15th October, 2022 in Swakopmund, Namibia.

President Hichilema will be hosted by His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia. The President will deliver a keynote address at the Expo on Wednesday 12th October 2022.

On the margins of the Expo, the President is scheduled to attend the Zambia-Namibia Business Seminar where he is expected to deliver a keynote statement. The President is also expected to engage with both potential investors and partners to advance efforts to re-establish Zambia as an investment destination of choice and set out the Government’s vision for a resilient and sustainable economy that delivers benefits for all Zambians.

The Swakopmund International Trade Expo is an annual international event organized under the auspices of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and it attracts several investors.

This year’s Expo has been convened under the theme: “Towards a Shared Economic Vision – Our Shared Destiny” and will host exhibitors from the mining, finance, tourism, energy, transport, medical, education, fisheries, logistics, commercial and retail services, and construction, among others.

About eight (08) Zambian companies are expected to participate in the Expo. The Zambian Government’s participation at the event is part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy through the creation of a more conducive, enabling policy environment for business and entrepreneurship; the identification of new opportunities; commodity diversification, and deepening local involvement among other strategies.

The President’s high level meetings with strategic partners will provide opportunities for marketing Zambia’s investment potential, and creating synergies that will accrue benefits to the Zambian people.

The President has always underscored the need for increased intra-African trade and collaboration for countries in the southern African region and the continent at large to ensure the fulfillment of common development aspirations. The President has also continued to emphasise the importance of maintaining peace and security as a prerequisite to sustainable development.

To this end, President Hichilema’s engagements are expected to, among other things, reinforce existing strong bilateral relations with Namibia and further strengthen partnerships for greater cooperation in the quest to foster economic development and prosperity for the mutual benefit of both countries.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA 🇿🇲

11th October, 2022