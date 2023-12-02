PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADDRESSES COP28

December 1st, 2023

DUBAI – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA today addressed COP28, an annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting where governments are discussing how to limit and prepare for future climate change.

In his message, President Hichilema called for decisive action towards averting climate change adding that its impact can be seen from constant extreme temperatures being expressed on the African continent and beyond.

President Hichilema urged developing countries to fully facilitate the operationalization of the loss and damage fund by fulfilling the pledges made.

“We look forward to strengthened commitments that inform immediate and future climate actions including clear pathways,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema said Zambia and Africa as a whole boast of resources that can help mitigate climate change.

And President Hichilema urged developing countries to benchmark carbon pricing for all countries involved in carbon markets in order to stop exploitation of least development countries.

President Hichilema is in Dubai where he has joined other world leaders at COP28 UAE, the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties.

