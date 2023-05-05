PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED AGAINST ABUSING STATE RESOURCES

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Political Analyst Francis Chipili has advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to misuse state resources in his alleged quest to settle his political grudge against the former first family.

Armed Police officers on Wednesday surrounded former President Edgar Lungu`s residence in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill and demanded to search the premises for vehicles purportedly stolen by the former first lady.

Commenting on this development, Mr Chipili described the incident as unfortunate and undemocratic, saying the manner in which the police officers handled the situation is uncalled for.

Mr Chipili says if the state had any grievances against the former President and his family, they should have been handled in a professional and respectable manner.

He has alleged that the UPND administration is misusing public resources to settle scores with the former first family and has since called on President Hichilema to conduct himself as a democrat through his actions towards others.

But Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has maintained that the operations by the police at former President Edgar Lungu’s residence was not politically motivated as it has been perceived by Zambians adding that the search warrant was directed to the former first lady Esther Lungu and not the former President.

