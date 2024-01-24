PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN KASANE, BOTSWANA

24th January, 2024

KASANE- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in Kasane, Botswana for a working visit at the invitation of His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

During the Visit, President Hichilema and President Masisi are scheduled to engage in bilateral talks which will culminate into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Immigration and Technical Cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the engagements lined up, the two leaders are scheduled to tour the Kazungula Bridge on the Zambezi and Chobe rivers.

The two countries share critical infrastructure, particularly the Kazungula Bridge, serving as a pivotal facility in ensuring the free movement of goods and services, thus contributing to the greater integration of the southern African region.

The President’s high-level engagements with key partners such as Botswana form part of the Government’s ongoing initiatives to maximize bilateral relations with Zambia’s neighbouring nations.

This strategic initiative seeks to bolster domestic efforts aimed at rebuilding the country’s economy, creating jobs and improving people’s wellbeing.

The UPND Party Manifesto is anchored on ensuring that bilateral trade, economic and technical cooperation become the hallmark of Zambia’s foreign policy.

