PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ATTENDS PARIS SUMMIT

June 22, 2023

PARIS – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is currently in Paris attending the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

President Hichilema President Hichilema is expected to engage with various stakeholders to discuss economic matters that directly impact Zambia and the global community at large.

The Summit brings together Heads of State and Government, leaders of major international organizations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

The goal of the Summit is to lay the groundwork for a new financial system, one that is fairer and more solidarity-based, to meet shared global challenges: the fight against poverty, climate change and the protection of biodiversity.

The New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema has accordingly placed emphasis on the country’s Economic Diplomacy aimed at promoting the growth of Zambia’s economy by increasing trade, promoting investments, collaboration on bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

(C) THE FALCON