PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ATTENDS SUNDAY MASS AT THE CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING IN NDOLA

He writes…

As the Body of Christ is one, this morning, we joined fellow believers at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Ndola for the Sunday Mass.

We are encouraged by Bishop Phiri’s homily of being responsible citizens who support and help each other for the benefit of the nation.

Indeed, it’s only when we unite, support, and help each other at personal level that we can together grow this nation. Above all, let love and peace reign.

On the economic front, your government is doing everything possible to create an enabling environment. We will continue to create jobs and business opportunities for all. Don’t be left out. Be part of the economic transformation agenda for Zambia.

May God bless our nation, and Happy Sunday to you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia