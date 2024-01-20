PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ATTENDS TSHISEKEDI’S INAUGURATION

KINSHASA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA today joined other Heads of State in Kinshasa to attend the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who has been sworn in for his second term as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Hichilema and other regional Heads of State and Government attended the inauguration ceremony to show solidarity and collective commitment to the consolidation of democracy through the holding of peaceful elections, among other tenets.

President Félix Tshisekedi’s second-term inauguration in the Democratic Republic of Congo was a grand international event with over 40 delegations and at least 15 Heads of state in attendance.

