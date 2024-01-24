PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR GLOBAL PEACE

President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration remains focused on deepening partnerships with other countries, to foster economic diplomacy.

Speaking at State House when he received letters of credence from eight country representatives, President Hichilema said that through economic diplomacy, Zambia is able to realise its economic transformation agenda.

President Hichilema explained that enhanced partnerships with other countries will see enhanced trade and investment in the country.

The President re-affirmed the government’s commitment on improving economic cooperation so that other social areas such as education, health, and commerce can also benefit.

The Head of State noted that through working together, more economical aspirations can be met to benefit, not only individual countries but also the region and the globe as a whole.

And President Hichilema emphasised the importance of fostering global peace and security.

He regretted that the global community has been afflicted by conflicts which impact negatively on development.

The President has therefore emphasised on the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment as a prerequisite for the global community to attain its aspirations.

“We cannot have the respect for human rights, good governance and democracy without peace, security and stability,” President Hichilema stated.

The diplomats have all vowed to work at strengthening their relations with Zambia.

High Commissioner Joan Edwards designate of Jamaica said her government is committed to exploring ways to operationalise the Zambia and Jamaica joint commission with particular interest in culture, sports and tourism.

Ambassador Roland Beridze, designated by Georgia, said he will spare no efforts to promote friendly relations in areas of peace which consolidate democratic principles and values.

And Ambassador Vladmir Gracz of the Slovak Republic will enhance support towards the government’s vision of development and the reform agenda.

Burundi, the Republic of Korea, Oman, Belgium, Jamaica, Cyprus, Slovak Republic and the Republic of Georgia are among the countries that envoys presented credentials to the Zambian Head of State in Lusaka.