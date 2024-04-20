PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR PEACE, UNITY DURING KUOMBOKA

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for peace and unity during the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony of the Lozi people in Mongu Western Province.

President Hichilema says he has respect for traditional leaders, as they are custodians of heritage.

President Hichilema who said this in Mongu, when he held a rally, upon his arrival at Mongu Airport, says, his administration remains committed to fulfilling its promises of delivering development to all parts of the country.

And President Hichilema says his government is on a journey to do what is good for the country.

President Hichilema says it is the reason that while in opposition, he travelled across the country to understand the challenges being faced by the people, which he said is being addressed.

” As part of our mobilisation process, we traveled across the country, all 10 provinces, we saw how people were living in our country and understand the challenges, such as children who were supposed to be in school, but were not in school,” he said.

“I have been to Kuomboka for over 30 years because culture is important, we respect Mwine Lubemba, we respect the Litunga and all traditional leaders including headmen, they are custodian of heritage,” the Head of State explained.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, Western Province Minister, Kapelwa Mbangweta said the people of Western Province appreciate the works that President Hichilema and his government is undertaking to improve the livelihood of the people.

“So, there is no need why they should not embrace you. They appreciate how their taxes are being used.

“you have completed the road to Limulunga, K47 million was invested in cattle vaccination in the province while 22 secondary schools have been given to this region this year, what people want is development,” he said.

The Head of State is in Mongu for a three-day working visit, where he is expected to engage in a number of activities, including meeting the leaders of the church and other Faith Based Organisations (FBOs).

President Hichilema, this Saturday, 20th April, will be among many, to attend the 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony.

Zanis