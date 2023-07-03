PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR PRACTICAL EDUCATION SYSTEM

NDOLA- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has reiterated his call on education authorities to put in place a system that responds to the needs of the people.

President Hichilema says the Ministry of Education should continue working towards ensuring that education takes a practical approach that enables learners who complete their studies to venture into entrepreneurship rather than waiting for white collar jobs.

President Hichilema made the call when he toured the Ministry of Education Stand at the ongoing 2023 Zambia International Trade Fair being held under the theme, “Stimulating Economic Development through Partnerships, Trade and Investment”.

President Hakainde Hichilema said there is need to introduce school curriculum systems that will enable children pursue their career of choice in the early stages of their education.

And President Hichilema commended the early childhood education department for responding to the New Dawn Government’s agenda of ensuring education begins at an early stage.

President Hichilema said early education is extremely important for the harmonious development of children, who are the generation of Zambia’s future.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana said everything about the New Dawn Government and its delivery to the people is anchored on the Ministry of Education.

The Director Spokesperson said the Ministry can be benchmarked at hundred per cent as it has and continues to deliver to the Zambian people’s expectations.

“To us we are ever so proud and that is why in our little way, we do everything possible to support the Ministry of Education,” Mr Kawana said.

Mr. Kawana said the New Dawn Government looks up to the Ministry hence appealed to staff to continue on the same path so that other civil servants can emulate their good work.

