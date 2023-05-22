PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR PRESERVATION OF TRADITIONAL CEREMONIES

May 21, 2023

NAMWALA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on citizens to cherish and safeguard the country’s traditional ceremonies.

President Hichilema says traditional ceremonies play an important role in promoting a sense of belonging, nationalism and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

Speaking today in Namwala District of Southern Province when he witnessed the traditional wedding of his daughter, Miyanda, to Meenda Milambo, at Naminwe Farm, President Hichilema called on citizens to cherish the country’s traditional ceremonies.

“I urge all citizens to cherish and safeguard traditional ceremonies. It is vital to officially recognize them in our statutes, ensuring that our cherished values endure amidst the influences of modernity,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema said that a child belongs to a community from which they come from hence Meenda and Miyanda recognized the importance of celebrating their union with the people right in their own locality in Namwala.

President Hichilema said that the overwhelming presence of the community, along with their generous gifts, during the ceremony is a clear testament to the deep respect and love they hold for the young couple.

The Head of State urged Meenda and Miyanda to reciprocate with equal measures of love and respect towards the community.

The President extended his heartfelt gratitude to the community members for their invaluable contributions, both material and otherwise, which greatly contributed to the success of the wedding.

(C) THE FALCON