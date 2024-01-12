President Hichilema commends DR Congo peace and stability

President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the government and opposition political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for maintaining peace and stability during the just ended General Elections.

Mr Hichilema said this when he received a brief report from the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) Head Enock Kavindele on the status of the just ended general elections in DRC at State House.

Mr Hichilema, who is also Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, commended the opposition parties in DRC for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

ZANIS reports that the President observed that Zambia and DRC share the longest border and that peace and stability in the two countries is of paramount importance for the two countries to foster economic development.

The President has since thanked the SADC electoral observation mission team headed by former President Enock Kavindele for accepting to undertake the mission to DRC.

Mr Hichilema also urged Mr Kavindele and his SADC electoral observation mission team to expedite the compilation of the formal report so that he can also report to SADC summit, and that the deadline for submission of the formal report is January 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Kavindele disclosed that the team worked hard despite the vastness of the country and the large number of candidates who participated in the election.

Mr Kavindele said the country had 26 Presidential candidates but the electoral observation mission only deployed its staff to 14 provinces.

He assured the President that the SADC electoral observation mission will present the formal report before January 22, 2024 to President Hichilema for onward presentation to SADC summit by the President.

President Hakainde Hichilema in his capacity as Chair on the SADC Organ on Politics and defence and security cooperation appointed former President Enock Kavindele as Head of SEOM in DRC.

The mission’s objective was to observe and assess the elections in accordance with the revised SADC Principles and guidelines.