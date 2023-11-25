PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMISSIONS KASAMA AIRPORT

November 24th, 2023

KASAMA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

has officially commissioned the newly upgraded Kasama Airport in Kasama District of Northern province, a project which commenced in 2014 but experienced delays until August 2022 when the President intervened and directed that the facility be completed within the shortest possible time.

The commissioning of the airport is in line with the UPND 2021-2026 Party Manifesto aimed at strengthening domestic and regional connectivity thereby improving service delivery.

Speaking during the commissioning of the airport, President Hichilema said the UPND New Dawn Government is there to work for the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema said that he had committed to paramount Chief Chitimukulu that the airport would be done in one year.

President Hichilema said the airport will anchor development in Kasama and Northern Province by enhancing tourism, agriculture and mining.

The Head of State appealed to the people of Kasama to safeguard the infrastructure at the airport against vandalism and theft.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema directed Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali to ensure that Kasama airport becomes an international airport.

He said this will enable investors coming from other areas to fly directly to Kasama.

The Head of State also tasked the Minister to get concessionaires to run restaurants and hotels around the airport so that people can be comfortable when they come to Kasama.

And President Hichilema told the gathering that no child should fail to go to school because government has provided free education.

He said government wants to maintain the airport using the available local skills obtained under the Constituency Development Fund- CDF Skills Development Component.