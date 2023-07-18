PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH VEEP, UPND MPs, AND INDEPENDENT MPs

He writes….

Fellow citizens,

Today, we held a productive meeting with the Vice President, UPND members, and Independent Members of Parliament at State House, where we discussed important national and party matters.

We recognised the pivotal role of political parties in a democracy. As UPND, we have achieved significant milestones like free education and job creation in crucial sectors such as health, education, defense, and security. We will continue engaging in activities to monitor projects funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Our goal as UPND is to bring development to every corner of our country. Therefore, we have encouraged our MPs to prioritise and collaborate with us to drive this agenda for the benefit of the people.

We are grateful to the 20 million citizens who entrust us with the responsibility of governing our nation. Rest assured, we are working tirelessly towards a better Zambia for all.

May God bless us all, the UPND party, and our beloved country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia