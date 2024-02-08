PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CRITICISED FOR FAILURE TO RESHUFLE OR FIRE NON-PERFORMING MINISTERS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition Economic Front Party Leader, Wynter Kabimba, has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for what he perceives as a failure to address poor ministerial performance through major reshuffles or dismissals over the past three years.

Mr Kabimba’s comments come in the wake of President Hichilema’s recent changes to various service commissions and the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- announced on Tuesday.

He says it is disheartening to witness the President’s apparent reluctance to take decisive action against underperforming ministers despite the evident challenges the country is facing.

In an interview with Phoenix News Mr Kabimba emphasized the need for accountability and effective governance, suggesting that the country’s woes could be partly attributed to the poor performance of certain officials within the government.

Mr Kabimba is of the view that the recent changes will not address the incompetence among top government officials which has so far led to poor service delivery.

PHOENIX NEWS