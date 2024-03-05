PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DESERVES TO BE RESPECTED BY ALL ZAMBIANS- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DESERVES TO BE RESPECTED BY ALL ZAMBIANS

5/3/25

We have noted with concern how some sections of society are abusing the freedom of expression by consistently attacking President Hakainde Hichilema’s character in the media.

The Office of the President and the person who occupies it deserves respect as the Zambian people gave him the mandate to govern their affairs.

It’s also un Zambian especially in a Christian nation like ours, for citizens to attack and insult leaders as well as elders

In view of the foregoing, we advise opposition political parties to provide credible checks and balances to government, by providing alternative solutions instead of pouring scorn, ridicule and contempt on the Head of State.

Issued by:

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson

Spuki Mulemwa