PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DIRECTS SECRETARY TO CABINET TO SALE ALL VX VEHICLES

SECRETARY TO THE CABINET DIRECTED TO ENSURE ALL LUXURY VEHICLES BOUGHT FOR SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS DURING UPND REGIME ARE SOLD

By Chileshe Mwango

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure all the latest VX vehicles bought for senior government officials after the UPND formed government are sold.

The President says his government vowed to rid extravagance among government officials as was the case in the previous administration hence the need to ensure that is adhered to further saying the said luxury vehicles are not needed.

Speaking when he opened the presidential delivery unit leadership workshop in Lusaka today, president Hichilema has also emphasized on the need for appointed officials to ensure they deliver on their mandates saying he is tired of appointing new officials to replace those found to be inefficient.

The head of state has disclosed that some ministers and permanent secretaries are busy global trotting but have failed to deliver on their expected mandates.

He has since challenged the senior government officials to be accountable to the electorate in the country who under difficult circumstance, still voted for them.

PHOENIX NEWS