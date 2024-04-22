PRESIDENT HICHILEMA EXPECTED IN LIVINGSTONE TO GRACE THE AFRICAN LAND FORCES SUMMIT

President Hakainde Hichilema is this Wednesday expected in the Tourist Capital Livingstone to grace the ongoing 2024 African Land Forces Summit.

This is according to a programme of events released by the Zambia Army Public Relations Unit and obtained by ZANIS in Livingstone this morning.

The African Land Forces Summit currently taking place at Radisson Blu Hotel in Livingstone whose theme is “Regional Solutions to Transnational Problems” was opened this morning by Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma.

According to the program, President Hichilema will address the over 500 delegates that have been drawn from about 40 African countries, some parts of Europe, North America and the United States of America.

The African Land Forces Summit is a conference that brings together Land Force Commanders from the continent of Africa and other partner nations, together with academic thought leaders and government officials among others.

Summit serves as a platform for strategic discussions and collaborative efforts to address the complex security challenges facing Africa.