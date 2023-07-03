PRESIDENT HICHILEMA EXPECTED TO TRAVEL TO ANGOLA TOMORROW

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Angola to participate in the launch of the concession of the Lobito corridor.

Zambia’s ambassador to Angola Lawrence Chalungumana says President Hichilema will join his counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi and Angolan President Joao Goncalves Lourenco.

By participating in this event, President Hichilema reaffirms his dedication to promoting economic growth, infrastructure development, and cross-border partnerships.

The Lobito corridor is a vital transportation route that connects landlocked countries like Zambia to international markets, providing an efficient and strategic gateway for trade and commerce. The concession launch symbolises an important step towards maximizing the corridor’s potential and enhancing connectivity within the Southern African region.

Source: ZNBC