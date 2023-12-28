President Hichilema Failure To Discipline Is An Insult On The People Of Zambia

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FAILURE TO DISCIPLINE IS AN INSULT ON THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA

President Hakainde Hichilema’s Cabinet, government officials, party officials have been questioned by vigilant citizens, who have raised alarm on their engagement in unethical and or immoral business activities.

The failure by President Hakainde Hichilema to take action is a serious betrayal of the people’s and public trust.

Why has it been so difficult for President Hakainde Hichilema to fire and or terminate corrupt government officials?

Allowing the former Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister to resign is demonstration of belittling the collective trust that the people of Zambia bestowed on him.

Guilty or not the former Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister should have been instantly fired.

Just what message is the President trying to communicate on his fight against corruption!!!

President Hakainde Hichilema must not selectively fight corruption.

President Hakainde Hichilema must not forget that one day he will vacate the Republican office it’s therefore critical that he focuses on improving the economic welfare of the people rather than shielding corrupt government officials.

We pray that President Hakainde Hichilema comes to reality and allow posterity to judge his administration positively.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst