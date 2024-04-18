PRESIDENT HICHILEMA GRACES LAUNCH OF THE HARRY MWAANGA NKUMBULA FOUNDATION AND INAUGURAL PUBLIC LECTURE

He writes…

Fellow citizens,

This evening, we attended the launch of the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Foundation and Inaugural Public Lecture.

We heard the illustrious life story of this outstanding patriot and other unsung heroes like Nalumino Mundia, Mungoni Liso, Lewis Changufu, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe among others. These are giants on whose shoulders we stand today.

There are many lessons to learn from the political dynamism that punctuated the era before and after independence during the early fragile years of Zambia’s self-rule.

Mr Nkumbula espoused Unity, hard work, and was an early advocate of quality education, especially for the girl child.

It is therefore important that as a country, we continue upholding these ideals that leaders before us upheld.

May the legacy of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and other freedom fighters live on forever.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia