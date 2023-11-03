PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS BREACHED THE CONSTITUTION- HON MUNDUBILE.

……as he notes a Parliament that only rules in favour of the UPND.

Lusaka……..Friday, November 3, 2023. [Smart Eagles]

We have Presiding Officers in Parliament who will find ways of disturbing you if you want to speak against the UPND, Legitimately Elected Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile has said.

Hon Mundubile said it is a shame that Presiding officers feel they can intimidate Opposition MPs in their quest to commit illegalities.

He said the despotic manner of Governing without the respect to the rule of law has now been taken to Parliament.

Hon Mundubile cited the recent disrespect to the constitution regards the announcement of Robert Chabinga as an ‘ilegal’ Leader of Opposition as a Case in point.

He said it is sad that the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is also participating in the illegality being perpetrated by the Executive.

He said this is because one has to be subjected to an election for them to become leader of Opposition.

“MPs wrote a letter to madam speaker saying the 50 elected Hon Mundubile and we therefore ask you to ignore any other appointment. Under 74 (2) it says, the opposition in Parliament with the highest numbers of members shall elect Leader of Opposition from amongst members of Parliament.

When we knew we had a feeling madam speaker was going to proceed with the illegality as guided by President Hakainde Hichilema. We want to inform the Zambian people that the President has breached the Constitution.

Under article 74 (2) it is neither Nelly Mutti, Ng’ona or Sampa to elect a leader of Opposition. It is from the MPs within the PF. And That is the mandate I carry today, but now President Hichilema has gone ahead by apointing both the Vice President and Leader of Opposition. He is in breach of the constitution,” he said.

