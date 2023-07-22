President Hichilema Hits The Ground Running At His Farm

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HITS THE GROUND RUNNING AT HIS FARM

He writes…

Fellow citizens,

As soon as we arrived at our Naminwe ranch here in Namwala, we went round to check on our herd and also did some work.

It is our considered view that as citizens of this great country, we must at least be finding time to do farming activities at individual or indeed household level as that is the surest way of attaining food security.

We are optimistic that while in office, together, we will start spending much more time on productive economic activities.

It is always refreshing to do some farming activities as from inception, we have taken it to be a serious business and source of self employment.

Let’s all get involved and get it solved.

May you all have a blessed night.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.