President Hichilema hold separate meetings with Vernon Johnson Mwaanga and General Kinsley Chinkul

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

Today at State House, we held separate meetings with Mr. Vernon Johnson Mwaanga and General Kinsley Chinkuli, where we engaged in a cross-pollination of ideas.

His Excellency VJ Mwaanga, the youngest post independence Ambassador, and General Chinkuli, Zambia’s first indigenous Army Commander and the youngest officer to attain such a rank at that time, both served our nation with distinction and honour.

We will continue to interact and collaborate with senior citizens, by tapping into their wealth of experiences and ideas in order to enhance our country’s well-being.

Hakainde Hichiliema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.